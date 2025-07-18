Weather update: IMD issues red and orange alerts across multiple states amid active monsoon conditions The IMD has issued red and orange alerts across multiple Indian states, warning of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and lightning due to active monsoon systems.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across several states, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions as the active monsoon system is expected to continue throughout the week.

Northwest India Braces for Torrential Rains

Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on July 18–19 and in Rajasthan on July 18.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh from July 18 to 23.

Uttarakhand is expected to receive very heavy rainfall on July 18 and again from July 20 to 23, while West Uttar Pradesh may experience similar intensity on July 18, 20, and 21.

South India on alert for extreme Rainfall

In South Peninsular India, Kerala is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 18, 19, and 20. South Interior Karnataka is forecast to witness similar conditions on July 18.

Isolated heavy to hefty rainfall is likely across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep throughout the week.

Additionally, strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are expected over the region for the next five days.

Central and east India see escalating rainfall

Madhya Pradesh is set for extremely heavy rainfall on July 17, with heavy rains continuing until July 23.

Other regions like Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience very heavy rainfall between July 19 and 23.

Special alerts are in place for West Madhya Pradesh on July 18 and Sikkim on July 20.

West and Northeast India also in focus

The Konkan and Goa regions will face heavy rainfall from July 18 to 23, while the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also expected to receive significant showers.

In the Northeast, states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura will see moderate to heavy rainfall, with very heavy rainfall predicted in Meghalaya on July 19.

Fishermen Advisory: Rough seas and strong winds

The IMD has issued marine warnings advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, including areas near the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar, and parts of the Andaman Sea, from July 18 to 22, due to rough seas and strong winds.