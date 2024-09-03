Weather update: IMD issues Red alert in Gujarat, Orange alert in THESE states | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat. The latest weather report comes after several parts of the state received heavy rain on Monday (September 2), with Bharuch city getting 120 millimetres between 4 pm and 6 pm. The state had seen extremely heavy rains last week, which caused widespread flooding.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain in the state this week. As per the weather department, heavy rains are likely in Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Surat. Downpour is also expected at isolated places in Banaskantha, Dahod, Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Wednesday (September 4), predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours in parts of Gujarat, specifically in the Surat and Bharuch districts.

Cyclone Asna formed off the coast of Kutch

The IMD said cyclone 'Asna' that had formed off the coast of Kutch last Friday (September 1) had turned into a depression and moved further south-southwestwards in the Arabian Sea on Monday. In an update, the state government said 132 reservoirs are on 'high alert', while 10 rivers are overflowing. The water in the state's 206 reservoirs stands at 79 per cent of their total capacity, as per the update. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi visited Vadodara on Monday to review the relief and restoration work in the wake of flooding there due to heavy rains last week.

Orange alert for several regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on September 3, and across Gujarat State on September 3 and 4. The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rains in Madhya Maharashtra over the next 7 days, and in West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch till September 5. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Chhattisgarh, Konkan, and Goa between September 5 to 8, and in the Gujarat region from September 2 to 6.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe till September 4. For the week, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, according to IMD.

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard's ALH helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, 3 crew members missing