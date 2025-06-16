Weather update: IMD issues Red alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Goa | Holiday for schools in rain-hit districts The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for June 16 in parts of Goa, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka, forecasting extremely heavy rain and potential flooding in low-lying areas. In response, school holidays were declared across several rain-hit districts in Kerala.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Monday, June 16, in parts of coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert due to the possibility of waterlogging. Chhattisgarh and Odisha may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. In Uttarakhand, an orange alert remains in effect, with a week-long spell of heavy rainfall expected to continue.

Schools shut across Kerala districts due to torrential rain

In Kerala, intense rain has been lashing most districts since Sunday, and IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain till at least June 18. Red alerts are in place for five districts, and six others are under orange alert. District Collectors in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. In Alappuzha, the Kuttanad taluk has been given a day off, while yellow alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. Coastal areas of Kerala and Mahe may see waves rising up to 3.4 metres. Fisherfolk have been warned to avoid venturing into the sea till June 18.

Schools also closed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district

In Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Monsoon intensifies across India

Delhi gets brief respite from heat with Sunday showers

Parts of Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, offering relief from intense heat.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for northwest, southwest, and southeast Delhi, forecasting more rain, thunder, and wind speeds reaching 50–60 km/h by Monday evening.

The capital logged a maximum temperature of 41.8°C on Sunday, nearly 2 degrees above normal, while 42 mm of rainfall was recorded in the morning. Key stations like Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Pusa recorded between 27 mm to 33.5 mm of rain.

Some areas experienced power outages due to the weather. Monday’s temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 37°C.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality improved to the "satisfactory" category, with an AQI of 62 by 4 pm Sunday.

Varanasi records highest temperature in India

On Sunday, Varanasi was the hottest city in India with a maximum temperature of 43.2°C. Other areas like Orai and Ghazipur also saw temperatures crossing 40°C. Among the hottest districts were Bathinda in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana, Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, and Churu in Rajasthan, all recording temperatures between 41°C and 42°C.