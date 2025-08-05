Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR; floods ravage UP, Bihar | Forecast The monsoon is currently active across the country from North to Northeast India. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing flood-like conditions. Due to heavy rains, normal life in the hilly regions has been severely disrupted.

A fresh spell of torrential rain continues to lash parts of the country as the monsoon intensifies. Several areas across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand witnessed heavy downpours on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more intense rainfall over the next three days across North and Northeast India.

In Delhi-NCR, light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected from today till August 7. Meanwhile, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have been placed under a heavy rain alert for today.

Heavy rain alert in Bihar

Several districts in Bihar are also experiencing torrential rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the state will witness intense rainfall for the next two days. Districts such as Purnia, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and Samastipur are likely to be affected by heavy rains.

Situation in the Hilly States

In the hilly states, especially Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon rains have wreaked havoc since their onset last month. Over 400 roads, including national highways, have been closed due to landslides triggered by cloudbursts.

According to the weather department, districts like Kanda, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla in Himachal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 5.

In Arunachal Pradesh too, heavy rainfall is expected from August 7 to 10. Alerts have been issued for districts including Pasighat, Itanagar and Tawang.

Rain alert in southern India

The rainfall continues in many southern states as well. On August 5 and 6, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the hilly regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Flood situation in UP and Bihar

In parts of Madhya Pradesh, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the floods have already claimed several lives. Rain alerts have been issued in several districts of the state for August 5 as well.

Above-normal rainfall recorded after 12 years

According to private weather agency Skymet, this year, India has recorded above-normal rainfall for two consecutive months for the first time in 12 years. In June, rainfall was 9 per cent above normal, while in July, it was 5 per cent higher than the average.