Weather update: IMD issues alert for rain in Delhi-NCR, UP and Bihar; check 5-day forecast

New Delhi:

Delhi NCR is likely to witness heavy monsoon rains today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department also said light to moderate showers would continue to drench the national capital throughout the week. The forecast came after a moderate downpour in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad on Monday brought significant respite from the heat.

Monsoon gains momentum in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rainfall today. In some parts, intense rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is also expected. After a brief lull, the monsoon has picked up pace again in Bihar as well. Many parts of the state received significant rainfall on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and humidity. Rain alerts have been issued for some districts today as well.

Heavy Rainfall warning issued for hilly states

The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, including Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall is forecasted between July 21 and 23. Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive rain from July 21 to 27. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal until July 23.

Downpour likely along Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra coast

The IMD has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from July 21 to 27. Intermittent intense showers are expected during this period. Besides, the weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts within the next 24 hours.

According to IMD data, Hangalore in Udupi district received the highest rainfall on Sunday, recording 92 mm, followed by Gadag district with 77.1 mm, marking the third-highest rainfall in July so far.