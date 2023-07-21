Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra's Pune, Raigad; part of NH washed away in Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra's Pune, Raigad

Weather Updates : As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall for some areas for Firday (July 21). Meanwhile, a part of the national highway in Uttarakhand was washed away due to heavy rains.

A red alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts while an orange alert was raised for Mumbai. The weatherman has stated that the situation can likely improve from Saturday. Meanwhile, flood like situation in Kolhapur arose with the rise in water level of Panchaganga River after incessant rainfall.

Landslide in Raigard kills 16

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday resumed search and rescue operations to recover and rescue people stuck during landslides in Raigad on Friday. At least 16 people were killed in Raigad due to flash floods and landslides after heavy rainfall. The incident occured at around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshlwadi villlage, situated on a hill slope.

"We conduct three types of searches...We will conduct canine and physical searches here. It is a long & challenging trek, but we are trained for it...Yesterday, when we received the information our four teams reached the spot and started with the search & rescue operation,"says Rahul Kumar Raghuwansh, NDRF Inspector.

Uttarakhand national highway washed away

A part of the Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 was washed away due to heavy rains on Thursday night. The people travelling from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are now stranded on both sides of the road.

Flash floods occur in Himachal Pradesh

Flash floods occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Friday leading to massive destruction in several areas. A video showed destroyed homes Kullu.

