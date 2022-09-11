Weather update: Several states likely to receive heavy rains today. Check IMD's warning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Weather update: Several states likely to receive heavy rains today

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha, the IMD said

Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rains

Weather update: Heavy rains are likely to lash Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"A low-pressure area formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 8. It lay as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Saturday," the IMD department said on Saturday.

IMD further warned about heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh," IMD informed in a statement.

"For Monday, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh," the statement read.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and 11.

A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 10th and 11th September," the statement added.

