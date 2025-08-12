Weather update: Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand | Forecast Rivers in Bihar are in spate, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas. In Bhagalpur, floodwaters have inundated residential zones, completely destroying over two dozen houses. The NDRF has launched a comprehensive rescue operation, and numerous people have already been evacuated to safety.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected to persist throughout the day.

The intense downpour has led to waterlogging on several major roads across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, significantly disrupting vehicular movement. Commuters heading to work are likely to face severe traffic congestion as a result.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi-NCR until August 17.

Red alert in Uttarakhand

The next five days are crucial for Uttarakhand as the meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts for rainfall in various districts. The disaster management system has also been activated.

People have been advised to refrain from going near the water bodies. Several districts have issued advisories for the citizens. Besides, toll free numbers have been released for emergencies.

Flood fury in Bihar

Rivers in Bihar are in spate, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas. In Bhagalpur, floodwaters have inundated residential zones, completely destroying over two dozen houses. The NDRF has launched a comprehensive rescue operation, and numerous people have already been evacuated to safety.

Kedarnath Yatra suspended due to rain alert in Uttarakhand

The Kedarnath Yatra was suspended for three days on Monday due to an IMD alert for heavy rain in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag.

The Meteorological Centre, Dehradun has sounded an alert for heavy rain in most parts of the state on August 12, 13 and 14. The State Disaster Management Department has asked authorities to remain vigilant and on alert mode.

Monsoon rains in India

India has received normal rainfall so far during this year's monsoon season, but the distribution of rain across states has been highly uneven. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country recorded 539 millimeters of rainfall between June 1 and August 10, which is 1 per cent more than the long-period average rainfall of 535.6 millimeters.

Out of the 36 states and Union Territories for which IMD provides data, 25 fall under the "normal rainfall" category (up to 19 percent above or below the long-period average). Five states recorded "deficient" rainfall (20 to 59 percent below normal), five others received "excess" rainfall (20 to 59 percent above normal) and one (Ladakh) experienced "large excess" rainfall (more than 60 percent above normal).

No state has been categorised as having "large deficient" rainfall