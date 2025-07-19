Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Delhi-NCR, UP and other states; check IMD alert Authorities have issued an alert for cloudbursts and landslides on the mountains. On the other hand, rivers will be in spate due to monsoon rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an alert for heavy rains in many states, including Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather department also predicted that the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi for the next one week and light rain may also occur in the region.

Monsoon rains trigger flood-like situation in many states

Several states have been witnessing a flood-like situation amid rain fury. These states include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Karnataka (especially parts of Shivamogga), Bengal, Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh has been severely impacted due to flash floods and landslides. As many as 105 persons have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Warnings for landslides issued on the mountains

Authorities have issued an alert for cloudbursts and landslides on the mountains. On the other hand, rivers will be in spate due to monsoon rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya within the next 24 hours.

Rainfall pattern across states

According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), some states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Ladakh have received much more rainfall than normal, while many others are facing a major deficit, especially in the northeastern and southern parts.

Between June 1 and July 16, the country received 331.9 mm of rainfall, which is about 9 per cent more than the normal 304.2 mm rainfall for this period.

Rajasthan, Jharkhand receive more than normal rainfall

Jharkhand received 71 per cent more rainfall than normal with a total of 595.8 mm of rainfall. Whereas the normal rainfall here is only 348.9 mm. Rajasthan also saw a sharp increase with 271.9 mm rainfall so far. The normal rainfall here is 125.6 mm, which is 116 per cent more than the current rainfall.