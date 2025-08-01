Weather Update: Heavy rain batters Delhi‑NCR; Army roped in for rescue amid floods in MP, Rajasthan In Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath pilgrimage remains suspended for the second consecutive day due to heavy rains and landslides. NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued over 1,100 pilgrims, while more than 5,000 have been stopped at Sonprayag.

Heavy rains drenched Delhi and adjacent areas during the wee hours on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for more showers in the national capital for today. Besides, warnings for the downpour have also been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. There has also been a warning over rising water levels, which is causing floods in the low-lying areas.

Cloudy skies over Delhi

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to remain under cloud cover on Friday, with possibilities of thundercloud formation, lightning and light rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34°C and 24°C, respectively. For the first week of August, chances of heavy rain are low, but intermittent light showers are likely.

Flood situation worsens in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, several districts situated near rivers are facing flood-like situations, with hundreds of villages submerged. Gwalior-Chambal region is among the worst-hit due to rising water levels in the Chambal River, triggered by water releases from Rajasthan’s Kota Barrage and Nonar Dam. The river has surged over 4 meters above the danger mark. The Kwari and Asan rivers are also flowing close to their danger levels.

A flood situation similar to the devastating 2021 floods has emerged in Baroda, Sheopur district. In Shivpuri, Datia and Bhitarwar in Gwalior, SDRF personnel are conducting rescue operations in flooded villages. In Guna, Army personnel have been deployed for the past two days to evacuate affected residents. Two Army helicopters have also been pressed into rescue and relief operations. In Pachawali village, Shivpuri, over 50 families have been displaced due to the Sindh River floods.

Army called in as situation deteriorates in Rajasthan

Heavy rains across Rajasthan have led to rivers like Chambal and Parvati breaching danger levels. In Dholpur, the Chambal River is flowing 12 meters above the danger mark, submerging several areas. The Army has been roped in for rescue efforts. Flood-like conditions prevail in Kota, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively rescuing stranded people.

Beas River Water Reaches Homes and Shops in Manali

In Himachal Pradesh, torrential rains have caused the Beas River to overflow into homes and shops in the Bahang area of Manali, threatening to damage the Manali-Leh highway. The IMD has forecast heavy rain in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Friday.

Kedarnath Yatra remains suspended for second day

In Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath pilgrimage remains suspended for the second consecutive day due to heavy rains and landslides. NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued over 1,100 pilgrims, while more than 5,000 have been stopped at Sonprayag. A 70-meter stretch of the Kedarnath highway near Munkatia, between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, has been severely damaged. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Champawat and Pithoragarh.