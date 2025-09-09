Weather update: Delhi to witness thunderstorm today, IMD predicts heavy rains for Andhra, Kerala, Himachal Weather update today: The IMD also predicted that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will hover between 34°C and 36°C until Wednesday, after which a slight dip is expected.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms for the national capital on Tuesday. As per the weather department, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 35°C, while the minimum may settle near 26°C. Even though, no rain was recorded on Monday, the IMD forecast said there will be cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday. However, no warning has been issued as such.

It should be noted that Delhi’s air quality on Monday was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 82, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Gujarat

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has also predicted significant rainfall for Gujarat over the coming days, with warnings of very heavy showers in several districts. The weather office said the Arabian Sea is expected to bring more rainfall to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and adjoining regions.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh

The weather office has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 8 to 12. the IMD said heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from this, strong winds with speed of 30 to 40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Kerala

The IMD has also predicted rain with thunderstorms and lightning alogn with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated places across Kerala from Monday to Wednesday.

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for six districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Tuesday. The weather department said Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram will remain under yellow alert on Wednesday as well.

IMD Predicts heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh

The IMD office in Shimla has predicted rainfall for Himachal Pradesh till September 14, however, no heavy rain alert has been issued in the coming few days. As per the MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places till August 14.