Weather update: Delhi-NCR, UP to witness rains as IMD sounds warning; red alert in this state

The people in Delhi-NCR are likely to get a respite from severe heat as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for heavy rain in the national capital and adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature can be around 27 degree Celsius. Warnings for thunderstorms and lightning have been issued in parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Besides, an orange alert for rains has been issued for the northern districts of the state.

UP weather update

Professor Manoj Kumar Srivastava, a meteorologist at Banaras Hindu University, has stated that a low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal on April 24. As a result, heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh starting from July 25, which will remain effective over the next three to four days.

According to the report released by the meteorological department, on Sunday, around 25 mm of rainfall was recorded at BHU in Varanasi. In Basti, 7 mm, in Sultanpur 3.4 mm and in Fursatganj 0.3 mm of rain was recorded. The maximum temperature recorded in Fatehgarh was 36.8°C. In Kanpur, the temperature was 35.7°C, in Moradabad 36°C, in Varanasi (BHU) 34.7°C, in Prayagraj 34.8°C and in Jhansi 34.8°C.

A warning of torrential rain with thunder has been issued in many districts of Bihar, including Banka, Bodh Gaya, Buxar, Gaya, Hajipur, Motihari, Nalanda, Purnia and Sasaram.

Showers expected in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today

Heavy rains have been forecasted in many districts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Alwar and Ajmer. According to the Meteorological Department report, light to moderate rain is likely in some areas of northern and south-eastern Rajasthan between July 21 and 22.

Red alert for rain in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for heavy rain in Kumaon district in Uttarakhand. There is also a possibility of downpour in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. Heavy showers are also likely to drench Tehri, Pauri and Pithoragarh.