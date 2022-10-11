Weather update: Light rain likely in Delhi; heavy downpour in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Weather update: Light rain likely in Delhi

Highlights A cloudy sky with light rain is on forecast later during the day in Delhi

The maximum temperature today is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius

From 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, the city received 7 mm of rainfall

Weather update: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

According to the weather department, a cloudy sky with light rain is on the forecast for later during the day.

The MeT Office said the maximum temperature today is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8:30 AM, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Rains brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal.

From 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, the city received 7 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'good' (46) category around 9 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Rains lash Haryana, Punjab

Rains lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, leading to a fall in the temperature.

A sharp spell of rain lashed Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana. Some other parts of the two states also received showers.

Earlier on Monday, rains had lashed a few places in Haryana.

Moderate to heavy rains have lashed several parts of Haryana and some parts of Punjab intermittently during the past fortnight.

These spells of rain have resulted in a supply crunch of some vegetables thus pushing up their prices, according to traders.

Lucknow schools, higher educational institutions closed

Meanwhile, with heavy rains lashing several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

Citing a government order, the DM said all higher educational institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered the closure of schools on Monday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Capital breathes cleanest air in 2 years

Latest India News