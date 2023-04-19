Weather Update: IMD predicts slight relief from heatwaves as intense cloud mass surrounds over THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted a slight relief from scorching heatwaves for some states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday, April 19.

According to the weatherman, the latest radar observations show the movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, and Himachal Pradesh.

This leads to favourable conditions for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells along with isolated Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms over the region during the next 3-4 hours.

DISTRICT WISE NOWCAST WARNINGS

https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/districtWiseNowcast.php

In Jharkhand, maximum temperature crossed over 45-degree mark

It came nearly as a major relief as several states in India have been reeling under severe heatwaves for the past two weeks, with maximum temperatures reaching around 45 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

In the national capital, Delhiites woke with gusty winds. Although the temperature crossed 29 degrees Celsius at 9 am, it was expected that cold winds could restrain the temperature from soaring above 40.

Several states are under severe heatwaves

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The maximum temperature crossed around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degree-mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report from the meteorological department. Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius. Notably, for the past week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.

