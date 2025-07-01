Weather report: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India over next 7 days, issues alert for multiple states The weather department has also predicted above-normal rainfall in the country in July and asked authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an important weather advisory, predicting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country over the next six to seven days. The monsoon, which has picked up momentum, is expected to remain active over large parts of northwest, central, and eastern India during this period, the weather department said.

Several states to witness rainfall

Several states are likely to experience persistent rainfall, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand. According to the forecast, some of these areas may witness intense spells of rain, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, where isolated days of heavy showers are expected.

Konkan, Gujarat among high-risk zones

The IMD further noted that Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in some places, bringing much-needed moisture but also the risk of waterlogging and flash floods in vulnerable regions. Saurashtra and Kutch are also on the radar, with forecasts indicating significant rainfall activity over the next week. Northeast India is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places during this period. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka may receive heavy rain on some days of the week, it said.

Earlier on Monday, the weather department predicted above-normal rainfall in the country in July and asked authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding. It said rainfall is likely to be below normal in large parts of the northeast, many areas of eastern India and extreme southern peninsular India.

What did IMD Director say?

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press briefing that there is a high chance of heavy rainfall in central India and the adjoining southern peninsula. This includes east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Telangana and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. "We should monitor the catchment areas of rivers such as the Godavari, Mahanadi and Krishna. Our models show a high probability of above-normal rainfall in the upper Mahanadi catchment, which includes Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. There are several other rivers in the region. We must closely watch rainfall activity and the water levels in reservoirs," he said. Mohapatra added that good rainfall is also expected in Uttarakhand and Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)

