Weather forecast today: Delhi to receive light rainfall, red alert for THIS state | Details

Monsoon is currently active in the Indian subcontinent causing massive rainfall across India and its neighbouring countries. The downpours have continued in several regions and are likely to follow a similar pattern in the coming days. For Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a rainfall alert in the country.

Rainfall alert in Delhi

For the national capital, the IMD has predicted that a light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur in New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, and East Delhi. light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Central Delhi.

In NCR, Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh, The maximum temperature in Delhi on August 26 was 35.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature remained at 26.8 degrees Celsius. For today, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may be near 26 degrees Celsius.

Red Alert in Gujarat

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded heavy rainfall alerts in several areas of the nation. The red alert has been sounded in Gujarat, which is reeling with severe waterlogging due to incessant rains. The trains in the state have been affected due to extremely heavy downpour. while the primary schools have been closed on Tuesday. The condition is likely to prevail for another couple of days as the deep depression developed in northern Gujarat is hovering over and moving to the south causing precipitation. The rainfall will decrease after August 29.

Very heavy rain alert

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in these regions:

The Rajasthan Madhya Maharashtra Coastal Karnataka Konkan and Goa

Heavy rainfall alert

The weather department has issued heavy rain alert for these regions:

Jammu and Kashmir Punjab Eastern Uttar Pradesh Bihar Jharkhand Parts of West Bengal Odisha Assam Manipur Mizoram Tripura Nagaland Meghalaya Kerala Parts of Karnataka

