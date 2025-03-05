Weather forecast: Cold conditions to continue till Holi, rain alert issued in Delhi, Bihar, UP | Check details Due to the western disturbance, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed heavy snowfall. Due to this, the northern plains and terrain region saw cold weather. The conditions are likely to continue as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from March 9.

In a fresh update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold conditions, that are persisting due to two active western disturbances, is likely to continue till Holi.

According to the IMD, the temperature will start rising after March 20. The weather department has also predicted that the weather in North India will suddenly change after four days. From March 9, a new western disturbance will become active in the western Himalayan region in North India. The new western disturbance is likely to bring light to moderate rain and snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till March 11.

As per the Met department, a cyclonic circulation is formed over Assam, under the influence of which light to moderate rain and snowfall, along with thunderstorms, are expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Assam and Meghalaya may also receive isolated light to moderate rains due to this western disturbance.

IMD rainfall prediction

According to the department, the weather will deteriorate in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The weather will remain hot and humid in Kerala and Mahe on March 5 and 6.

On Match 8, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Bihar. On March 7 and 8, thunderstorm and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is also predicted.

Rising temperature in these states

In most places of Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, North Interior Karnataka, South Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Far South Gangetic West Bengal and North Interior Tamil Nadu, a maximum temperature between 35-39 degrees Celsius was recorded. Most places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and the remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura recorded a maximum temperature between 30-35 degrees Celsius.