'We support you': Dhruv Rathee claims Delhi Police personnel backed his stance against govt during detention

New Delhi:

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee claimed in an interview with the BBC that some Delhi Police personnel supported his stand against the government. Recalling his detention during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in New Delhi, Rathee said he wanted to take legal action against the police over alleged illegal detention and manhandling. However, he claimed that the personnel had requested him not to pursue the matter, saying they could lose their jobs.

Rathee claimed that the current situation is worse than an emergency and asked students to raise their voices without fear. Regarding the Opposition's protests against "vote chori", Rathee said, "I will support anyone who is protesting in support of citizens' voting rights; if PM Narendra Modi supports the movement, I will support him too." In an X post, Rathee said, "Unity is our strength. All Indians should unite in saving India and its democracy."

Rathee had arrived in India to participate in CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was in brief detention following his participation in the CJP protest but released later with a warning of fresh action if he decides to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest again and heads to Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Rathee termed his detention 'illegal'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 at around 8 am on Saturday, October 10 ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Calling his detention "illegal", Rathee said that he was thinking of taking legal action against Delhi Police but stepped back on police personnel's requests. "Please don't take any action; we may lose our job," said the police personnel.

'Lehra do Tiranga': CJP announces fresh protest in Delhi's Connaught Place on October 16

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called for a Tiranga march at Central Park in Delhi's business hub on October 16, urging "patriots" to gather with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been "jailed only for unfurling the tricolour". The call comes on a day when Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Also Read: In Supreme Court, Delhi Police defends refusing permission to CJP protest, cites lessons from July stir