'We're just warming up, will score more': PM Modi draws cricket metaphor to laud India-Namibia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Namibian Parliament in Windhoek on Wednesday, highlighted India's historic support for Namibia’s freedom movement and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to deepening ties under Namibia’s Vision 2030. Speaking before Namibian lawmakers, Modi said India had stood by Namibia even before gaining its independence, raising the issue of South West Africa at the United Nations and supporting the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).

"The people of India stood proudly with Namibia during your freedom struggle," he said, noting that SWAPO’s first diplomatic office abroad was hosted by New Delhi.

India’s UPI in Namibia

Modi praised the growing partnership between the two countries and announced that Namibia has become the first country to adopt India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) technology. "Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say ‘Tangi Unene’,” he remarked. He added that digital inclusion would soon reach even remote parts of Namibia. "A Himba grandmother in Kunene or a shopkeeper in Katutura will be able to go digital with just a tap, faster than a Springbok," he said.

He also noted that bilateral trade has surpassed 800 million dollars and used a cricket metaphor to say, "We are just warming up. We will score faster and score more.”

Tribute to Namibian heroes and deepening friendship

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma and other freedom fighters, calling their legacy an inspiration. "We honour the memory of the fighters of your freedom struggle," he said.

Modi also highlighted India’s role in Namibia’s peace process, mentioning that Indian Lieutenant General Dewan Prem Chand had led the UN peacekeeping force in the country. He concluded by expressing gratitude for being awarded Namibia’s highest civilian honour, describing it as a symbol of enduring friendship. “Like your national plant, the Welwitschia Mirabilis, our friendship grows stronger with age and time,” he said.