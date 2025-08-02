We formed the 80-hour govt after speaking to Sharad Pawar: Fadnavis in Aap Ki Adalat Aap Ki Adalat: Speaking to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about the possibility of Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands again after the split of NCP.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared on the latest episode of the popular show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Known for his candid style, Fadnavis answered a wide range of questions, from issues in Maharashtra politics to matters concerning the Mahayuti government.

Chacha-Bhatija, Washing Machine

When Rajat Sharma asked whether chacha (Sharad Pawar) and bhatija (Ajit Pawar) will come together again, Fadnavis replied, "Only chacha and bhatija can say about this. Begaani shaadi me Abdullah diwana kyun banu main? Woh toh woh hi batayenge."

Asked how he stole bhatija from chacha when he formed a government for 80 hours, Fadnavis replied, "We formed that 80-hour government after speaking to chacha Sharad Pawar Ji. When we realised that Uddhav Thackeray Ji stabbed us in the back after the elections, chacha Ji sent envoys to us. We thought, since we were being made a target of dirty politics, we need to stay alive. We spoke to chacha Ji and everything was decided with his concurrence. Pata nahin chacha ji kyun palat gaye. Chacha Ji palatey, lekin bhatije ji nahin palte. Bhatije ne kaha ki chacha ji palat gaye, lekin main aapke saath hoon, toh bhatije hamare saath aa gaye, toh hum logon ne shapath le li. But after 80 hours, we resigned."

Asked why he inducted Ajit Pawar, when Prime Minister Modi had publicly told a rally that he was involved in a Rs 70 thousand crore scam, Fadnavis replied, "We never wanted an alliance with NCP. Our ideology is different, but in politics, time comes when one has to stay relevant. When Uddhav Ji cheated us, we decided to make a compromise to stay relevant. Let me tell you, we compromised to form a government, but we did not ditch our ideology. We shall continue to run our government on ideology. In war, if you do not stay relevant, you will be finished, and you can sit and watch silently. I had said, we will not ally with NCP, but we had to change our stand."

Rajat Sharma: It's good you gave a clear reply, but how can you ally with those who are facing ED, CBI, and income tax probes?

Fadnavis: "Not a single inquiry has been halted. Properties of those who joined us were attached. In Modiji's government, we don't spare brothers or enemies. It was a political compromise, and those inquiries are still going on today. Nobody can do a deal with a person like Modi ji. Modi ji is not that kind of person. Ajit Pawar ji joined our camp unconditionally, and there will be no interference in the judicial process. The judicial process will continue."

Rajat Sharma: Then people will say BJP is a washing machine and anybody can come out clean?

Fadnavis: "Uska ulta bhi ho sakta hai (the reverse can also be there). When those people are in their camp, they are nice, and when they join us, they say, washing machine mein chala gaya. When they were with you, they were nice; aap uske chumme (kiss) bhi lete they, usko gale lagate they, and hamare paas aaya, toh kahte hain, washing machine hai. You can see it both ways. Par hum kiski dhoyenge nahin, aur dhoyengey toh theek dhang se dhoyenge. (We will not wash anybody clean, and if we indeed wash, we will wash clean)."