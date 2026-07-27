'We are planning for it': Abhijeet Dipke says CJP will address alleged Punjab paper leak issue

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said they will examine the alleged examination paper leak issue in Punjab and announce their next course of action in the coming days. Dipke's statement came on Sunday, a day after ending the 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The march, led by CJP, had demanded action over the alleged NEET exam paper leak and student suicides linked to it. The protesters called off the protest after the Centre accepted all their conditions.

What did Abhijeet Dipke say?

"We will announce the future strategy soon. Please give us a little time. We will address that too; we are currently planning for it," Dipke said.

The CJP founder also said that discussions are underway with the government regarding FIRs registered against students involved in the protests, and demanded that no cases be filed against students. "Talks are underway concerning the cases that have been filed. No cases should be registered against any student," he said.

AAP denies paper leak in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia rejected claims of a paper leak in Punjab, calling the allegations "BJP-Congress propaganda." He said no paper leak has occurred in Punjab in the past four and a half years and accused both parties of spreading rumours through "paid trolls" on social media.

According to Sisodia, the matter in question involved students at a Punjab university who brought Bluetooth-enabled smart pens into a classroom intending to cheat. University administration confiscated the devices and alerted police, he said.

No leak occurred: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a similar statement, saying no exam papers had been leaked during his government's four and a half-year tenure. He said cheating was reported at two locations, where Bluetooth pens were used to scan papers and transmit them outside the exam hall for answers, which were then forwarded back to students. Mann said those students were caught within ten minutes of the exam, along with the ones facilitating the cheating. Reportedly, the facilitators charged between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per paper.

In total, 21 people were arrested and jailed in connection with the incident, according to the Chief Minister.

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