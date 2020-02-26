WB Madhyamik Board 2020: Purported Life Science question paper images shared on WhatsApp before end of exam

Image Source : FILE West Bengal Madhyamik: Purported Life Science question paper images shared on WhatsApp before end of exam (Representational Image)

Purported images of the Life Science question paper started making rounds on WhatsApp on Wednesday after the examination of the class 10 state boards began, even as authorities said that there was no report of any leak. Purported images of two pages of the question paper were shared around 1.30 pm and officials suspect that it emerged from the Murshidabad district.

An official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said that they are yet to verify if the questions in the images tallied with the original one.

"There is no question of cancellation of the exams," the official said.

A senior teacher, involved in conducting the Madhyamik exam, said, "Though there are reports of some questions tallying with the original, it cannot be called a leak as exams began long before those images were shared on social media."

"Some mischief-makers are trying to disrupt the examinations despite stringent measures by the board," he added.

In a statement, the board said that there was no report of any question paper leak.

Three students were found with mobile phones inside examination centres. Two of them were appearing for the exams at Chuchura Balika Vidyamandir in Hooghly district, while the third student was writing the exam at the Beleghata Santi Sangha Boys, the board said.

Purported images of some pages of the Bengali question paper were shared on social media before the end exams on February 18, followed by similar incidents during English and Geography examinations.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee has trashed these incidents as "attempts to create mischief" and threatened strong action against those found to be involved.

Mobile phones have been seized from 18 examinees in the last eight days.

While question papers are despatched to the examination centres by 10.39 am, the packets are opened at 11.40 am and distributed among students at 11.50 am. The three-hour exams begin at 12 pm.