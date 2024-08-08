Wayanad landslides: Army completes 10-day rescue operations, gets emotional send-off from people | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEFENCEPROKOCHI Indian Army personnel leave Wayanad after completing the rescue operations.

In a heartwarming and emotional farewell, people from all walks of life came together to bid adieu to Indian Army personnel in Kerala's Wayanad, recognising their valiant efforts during the recent landslide rescue operations. The soldiers, who put their lives on the line to save others, were showered with gratitude and admiration by the local community and beyond. The Kochi Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) expressed deep appreciation for the bravery and selflessness displayed by these soldiers. "We are deeply grateful to our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide rescue operations...Your courage and sacrifice won't be forgotten," the PRO said in a statement.

The rescue operations, which took place under challenging and perilous conditions, saw the soldiers working tirelessly to save lives and provide relief to those affected by the devastating landslides. As the soldiers departed, they were met with an outpouring of emotions, with local residents, officials, and well-wishers lining the streets to offer their heartfelt thanks and good wishes. The PRO has also shared a video wherein soldiers can been seen being greeted by people in Wayanad. The Wayanad district administration also organised a farewell for the Indian Army personnel who were a part of the rescue and search operation in landslide-hit areas.

Army completes 10-day rescue operations

As the Indian Army after completing a ten-day-long rescue operation is set to leave, the rescue operation will be handed over to the forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Kerala police. Indian Army battalion comprising around 500 members from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Bengaluru are set to return. The maintenance team of Bailey Bridge temporarily constructed by the Indian Army will remain in the area.

Col Paramvir Singh Nagra, in charge of the Army's Wayanad Mission, stated that the local people and administration provided immense support in the rescue and search operation. "It was a joint operation done under the leadership of Major General Mathew along with the support of local people and administration. There was no dearth of volunteers. People not just from Wayanad but from all the districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu came and assisted us," Col Nagra told news agency ANI.

Wayanad landslides

Meanwhile, IAF helicopters are now aiding the search operations in the region. Till now, more than 700 kg of relief material, 8 civilians, and teams of Special Operations Group have been airlifted by helicopters since Wayanad was hit by disaster on 30 July 24. Notably, the Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Kerala's Wayanad were hit by massive landslides on July 30 claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage.

