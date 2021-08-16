Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in his constituency, Wayanad

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB / @RGWAYANADOFFICE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad.

Kickstarting his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday unveiled a statue of the Father of the Nation at Gandhi park here, recalled his teachings and said it is less about his form and more about the way he lived his life

"When we look at this statue, we do not just remember Mahatma Gandhiji, we also remember his action and the way he lived his life," the Congress leader told a gathering after unveiling the statue at Mananthavady, sculptured by K K R Vergara.

Referring to Gandhi's teachings, he said the powerful thing about Mahatma Gandhi was that he put into action whatever he said. "If he said India should be a tolerant country, he behaved in a tolerant way. If he said India should treat women with respect, he treated women with respect. If he said India should be a secular country, he himself behaved in a secular manner", the former Congress president said.

Gandhi, who arrived in Kozhikode this morning, had lunch with students from the tribal community who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). "Such bright young people.. their hopes and aspirations must be protected at all costs. We, as a nation, owe this to them", he wrote on his Facebook page.

He also shared the photographs of his lunch with them He noted that most of them are from the particularly vulnerable Kattunayakan tribal group and said, "I hope that they go on to hold the highest judicial offices in our country."

ALSO READ | Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle week after suspending it

Latest India News