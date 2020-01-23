Video: Huge water tank collapses like pack of cards in West Bengal

Image Source : ANI Dramatic video shows water tank collapse in West Bengal

A dramatic video of huge overhead tank collapse has gone viral on social media. In the video, the overhead water tank could be seen collapsing like a pack of cards in West Bengal's Bankura district. The authorities have meanwhile ordered a probe in the incident. The tank in Fatedanga under Sarenga police station gave way at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A video of the water tank collapse was shared on Twitter.

#WATCH West Bengal: An overhead water tank collapses in Sarenga, Bankura. (22.01.20) pic.twitter.com/U48ORwb8Ic — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

The incident was captured on mobile phones by some locals. Later, local television channels repeatedly telecast the footage which went viral.

Officials said the tank was constructed only two years back.

