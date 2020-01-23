Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
Video: Huge water tank collapses like pack of cards in West Bengal

A dramatic video, showing huge water tank collapse has surfaced on social media. The tank in Fatedanga under Sarenga police station in West Bengal gave way at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Locals had gathered at the spot to capture the video on their phones. 

New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2020 7:03 IST
Bengal water tank collapse
Image Source : ANI

Dramatic video shows water tank collapse in West Bengal

A dramatic video of huge overhead tank collapse has gone viral on social media. In the video, the overhead water tank could be seen collapsing like a pack of cards in West Bengal's Bankura district. The authorities have meanwhile ordered a probe in the incident. The tank in Fatedanga under Sarenga police station gave way at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 

A video of the water tank collapse was shared on Twitter. 

The incident was captured on mobile phones by some locals. Later, local television channels repeatedly telecast the footage which went viral.

Officials said the tank was constructed only two years back.

