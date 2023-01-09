Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13, says Delhi Jal Board, check details here

Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13, says Delhi Jal Board, check details here

Water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 AM on January 12 to 10 PM on January 13, it said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2023 19:08 IST
The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be
Image Source : FILE The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water.

Water supply will be affected in many areas in Delhi on Thursday and Friday due to work related to the interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

Water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 AM on January 12 to 10 PM on January 13, it said.

"The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital," a statement said.

The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt directs PWD to withdraw Dhaula Kuan's slum demolition order; calls it 'inhuman' step

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News