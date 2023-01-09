Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13, says Delhi Jal Board, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water.

Water supply will be affected in many areas in Delhi on Thursday and Friday due to work related to the interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

Water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 AM on January 12 to 10 PM on January 13, it said.

"The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital," a statement said.

The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt directs PWD to withdraw Dhaula Kuan's slum demolition order; calls it 'inhuman' step

Latest India News