Water supply to be affected in these areas in Delhi today

Water supply to several areas in the national capital will be affected on Sunday, i.e today, due to rise in ammonia pollution and algae in Yamuna river, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The board said that this will hamper water production at its Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.

ANI quoted the DJB as attributing the imminent water crisis to "rise in 'ammonia pollution and high level of algae" in Yamuna river, hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.

"Due to increase in the ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. Water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20th in following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit," the Jal Board said.

Water supply to be affected in these areas in Delhi:

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamala Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining area, Ramleela ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

