Water dispute, murder, communal unrest and bulldozer action: How Dehradun violence unfolded

Dehradun:

A dispute over irrigation water turned deadly and sparked communal violence in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Saturday, leaving one person dead and two others critically injured. The incident, which occurred in Bairagiwala village under the Sahaspur police station area, escalated into a violent clash between members of two communities, triggering tension across the region and prompting heavy police deployment.

According to police, Vinod and his brothers were irrigating their field using water from a government tube well when an argument broke out with a neighbouring farmer, identified as Imtiyaz, who allegedly objected to the water being diverted to the field. What began as a verbal altercation quickly spiraled into violence.

Police said Imtiyaz, along with nearly a dozen others, allegedly attacked Vinod and his brothers. Vinod sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment, while his two brothers remain hospitalised in critical condition.

Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar said preliminary investigations suggest that the two sides had a history of animosity, which may have contributed to the escalation of the dispute. A case has been registered against three named accused and 25 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

House set on fire

The killing triggered outrage among local residents, leading to widespread protests that continued late into the night. Protesters blocked roads and demanded strict action against the accused, forcing police to make significant efforts to restore normalcy.

As tensions mounted, an angry mob allegedly pelted stones at the houses of the accused before setting one of the houses on fire. The situation remained tense throughout the night, with authorities closely monitoring developments to prevent further escalation.

Accused faces 'bulldozer action'

The house of the deceased was razed after family members of the deceased demanded immediate action against the accused, including demolition of their properties. Protesters had raised slogans demanding a "Yogi-style" response against those responsible for the killing.

In view of the communal sensitivity of the incident, the administration has placed the area on high alert. Personnel from multiple police stations have been deployed in and around the village, while Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units were rushed to the spot late at night to maintain law and order.

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