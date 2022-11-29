WATCH | YS Sharmila's car towed away by police with her in it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI YSR Telangana Party founder-president Y S Sharmila

Police on Tuesday dragged YSR Telangana Party founder-president Y S Sharmila's car while she was participating in her ongoing state-wide padayatra. Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has to date, crossed the 3,500 kilometer mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana

TV visuals showed police dragging away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR. YS Sharmila was also detained from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao CM’s residence.

Mild tension also prevailed in Warangal district on Monday after a caravan used by YS Sharmila was attacked and set on fire besides windowpanes of one vehicle damaged.

The incident happened near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal where Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'. In view of the law and order situation, state police also "temporarily cancelled" permission for the padayatra.

