Stayed away from Vikas Dubey to avoid bad influence on kids: Gangster's wife speaks with India TV

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with police recently. His wife Richa Dubey spoke with India TV and spoke on many things. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her kids to follow their father into the world of crime. Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey spoke exclusively with India TV. This is her first interview with media.

"I tried to talk him out of his way of life. But he continued his crimes," said Richa Dubey.

Vikas Dubey used to stay in Kanpur while Richa Dubey chose to stay in Lucknow for a period of time.

Richa Dubey said Vikas Dubey was a good husband and a good father, but he was not ready to leave his world of crime. However, she mentioned that life with Vikas Dubey was torturous. She said that her husband used to beat her many times.

Richa Dubey expressed happiness and mentioned with pride that her eldest son was a medical student.

It was often said that Vikas Dubey had amassed property worth crores through his crimes. It was also said that he owned properties abroad. His wife rubbished such claims as 'fake news'.

"If this was true, why would I stay in a small house in Lucknow? I would have been Tata or Birla" She said.

When asked why did Vikas Dubey killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, Richa Dubey claimed to have no clue.

"I don't know why he did this," she said. She apologised to families of the slain policemen.

In the aftermath of Vikas Dubey's encounter, several doubts were raised as to whether the encounter was fake. Richa Dubey did not want to speculate in this matter. She said that she had full faith in the judiciary and will not go against finding of the courts. She apologised to chief minister as well.

Richa Dubey said she wanted to live in society peacefully. She appealed people to help her as she claimed, she did not have money to run her family.

