Watch: Moment when India strikes Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam attack under Operation Sindoor India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

New Delhi:

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), areas from which attacks on India have been planned and orchestrated.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Defence Ministry said in a statement released at 1.44 am. It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

The video captures the moment when India launched strikes on Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. It shows missile strikes and people scrambling in panic, rushing in various directions.

India targeted Jaish, LeT leadership

As per the news agency sources, the Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, including the loitering munitions. The coordinates for the attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by the intelligence agencies. The attacks were carried out from Indian soil only, the sources said.

The attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor was a joint operation by the Indian Army and Air Force using precision strike weapons.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian statement said, "A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the defence ministry said.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India! (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)".

The operation came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces full freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack.

