Video: In heartwarming gesture, CJI Bobde touches mother's feet soon after swearing-in

In heartwarming gesture, CJI Bobde touches mother's feet soon after swearing-in

Sharad Arvind Bobde took oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday. But what made headlines was a heartwarming gesture of CJI Bobde that earned him praises. Justice Bobde (63), succeeds Justice Ranjan Gogoi and will have a tenure of over 17 months as CJI till April 23, 2021. SA Bobde was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he completed the formalities. Bobde then went across the hall towards his nonagenarian mother and touched her feet. His gesture earned him praises on social media.

Born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, he completed his graduation and obtained a law degree from Nagpur University. He was enrolled on the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978 and was designated as senior advocate in 1998. His career as a judge began on March 29, 2000, when he was appointed as Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court. He rose to become the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013.

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the long-running Ayodhya land dispute case.

