Video: AC fails on Air India's Delhi to Patna flight, airline responded after passengers deboarded

New Delhi:

A viral video has surfaced all over on the social media in which a passenger inside the Air India flight is complaining of the non-functioning of the air conditioning (AC) inside the flight on Sunday (May 19). The passenger is seen in the video sweating, claiming that they are sitting inside the flight for over an hour without AC amid heatwave. The video of the customer was shared by a journalist online and the video is going viral on social media. Air India responded to the video assuring that the matter will be thoroughly reviewed.

The viral video from inside the Air India's Delhi-Patna flight shows the passengers struggling without the AC and sweating heavily. They are seen using their boarding passes, books and whatever they could find as a fan to get respite from the extreme heat inside the flight.

In the video, one of the passengers can be seen recording himself while sweating. He claimed that the air conditioning was not working and that they had been sitting on the flight for more than an hour. He also said that children and other passengers were facing serious issues, and there was no staff of Air India attending to them.

The incident has raised serious concerns on the airlines for their irresponsible behaviour against the passengers. The airlines should have checked for any faults in the flight before boarding the passengers. The incident occurred when the country is facing intense heatwaves.

The incident has sparked criticism of the airline’s preparedness, especially during such high temperatures. Many believe that the airline should have checked the AC system before allowing passengers to board.

Air India's response

Air India responded to the viral video by saying, "Dear Mr. Ranjan, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Please be assured that we highly value the comfort and safety of our customers, and this matter will be thoroughly reviewed. Additionally, our team has been notified to provide any necessary assistance."