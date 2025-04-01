WATCH: PM Modi explains meaning of Ashok Chakra in Tricolour to a curious Chilean President Boric During his visit to the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday, Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font spotted an Indian National Flag mid-walk and stopped to inquire about the Ashok Chakra in its middle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit to the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday, Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font spotted an Indian National Flag mid-walk and stopped to inquire about the Ashok Chakra in its middle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The candid moment, caught on camera, showed PM Modi attentively explaining its meaning and significance.

India’s national flag features three horizontal bands: deep saffron at the top, white in the middle, and dark green at the bottom, with a 2:3 width-to-length ratio. At the center of the white band is the navy blue Ashok Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel derived from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka. The saffron symbolises strength and courage, the white represents peace and truth, and the green signifies fertility, growth, and prosperity. The Dharma Chakra, or "wheel of the law," represents movement as a symbol of life, in contrast to stagnation, which signifies death.

Chile’s President Boric Gets Curious About India’s Flag He stopped by to ask PM Modi about the meaning of the Ashoka Chakra on the Tiranga.pic.twitter.com/DyS0jfsfn0 — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) April 1, 2025

Following this interaction, PM Modi and President Boric engaged in discussions on key global issues. They welcomed the launch of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance trade, science and technology collaboration, critical minerals development, health, agriculture, climate change initiatives, and cultural exchanges between India and Chile.

Boric’s visit, from April 1-5, comes at the invitation of PM Modi and aims to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, parliament members, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures contributing to India-Chile relations.

"PM Narendra Modi & President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile held wide ranging discussions at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders welcomed the launch of CEPA negotiations to further deepen India-Chile ties in trade, science and technology, critical minerals, health, agriculture, climate change and people to people ties. They also exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X following the two leaders' bilateral meeting.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 is aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges.