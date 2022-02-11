Watch | Mother hangs child from 10th floor to pick her cloth in jaw-dropping viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mother hangs child from 10th floor to pick her cloth

A jaw-dropping video is being widely shared online where a child is seen dangling from the 10th floor of a high-rise society in Delhi NCR's Faridabad area. The video was captured on camera by a resident living in the opposite society.

Reportedly, the mother tied her son in a saree and hanged him from the 10th-floor balcony of her house to pick her cloth from the balcony below since the house on the 9th floor was locked.

The video shows the son clinging to the saree while his mother and other family members pull him up.

The incident took place in Faridabad's Florida society in Sector 82 last week. The chilling video has gone viral on social media.

