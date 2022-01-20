Watch: Man climbs tree to avoid Covid vaccination, another attacks healthcare worker to escape jab

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Man climbs tree to avoid Covid vaccination, another attacks healthcare worker to escape jab

A video has gone viral on social media where a man climbed a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district to avoid Covid vaccination. As part of the state government’s efforts to achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination, the team of health workers had gone on a visit to the area to create awarness about the Covid vaccination and give jabs to the unvaccinated locals.

Upon seeing the healthcare workers, the man climbed up a tree and refused to come down as he didn't want to take the vaccine. However, the health workers convinced him to come down and the man finally agreed to take the shot.

In another such incident, a boatman refused to take the Covid vaccine and was recorded on camera mishandling a health care worker. The man was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine.

Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti said "a boatman and another man who climbed a tree were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced." Now the the video of both the incidents have been trending on social media with a lot of people praising healthcare workers' efforts in ensuring Covid vaccination for all.

