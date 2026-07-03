Watch | LPG tanker slams into divider at Kaushambi toll plaza, terrifying moment caught on CCTV

Kaushambi:

At least four people were killed and two others were injured as an LPG tanker caught fire near a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. A terrifying CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when the LPG tanker developed a massive leak at the Sirohi Toll Plaza in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, turning into a raging inferno within seconds. The dramatic video from June 26, 2026 showed white gas vapors rapidly escaping from the tanker before a sudden explosion engulfs the vehicle and spreads fire across the toll booths area.

Fire destroyed 16 motorcycles and two cars

This shocking LPG tanker fire incident was reported at the busy Uttar Pradesh toll plaza which highlights the extreme danger of LPG leaks near public infrastructure. The fire destroyed 16 motorcycles and two cars. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident was reported when an LPG tanker travelling from Kanpur to Varanasi allegedly lost control and rammed into a divider, triggering a massive fire.

Collision caused a gas leak that spread rapidly

Police added that the collision caused a gas leak that spread rapidly before the tanker caught fire, engulfing the area in flames. CCTV footage of the incident which now surfaced, showing the speeding tanker crashing into the divider moments before the blaze erupted.

Reports suggest that the tanker driver, identified as Dharmendra Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, was trapped inside the vehicle's cabin and died on the spot after being unable to escape the fire. In the incident, five toll plaza employees also suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj.

On Thursday, two more injured employees, Hiramani Singh, a resident of Raebareli, and Krishnapal Maurya, a resident of Lalitpur, succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to four. Two other toll employees also continued to undergo treatment at the hospital. Police said they have taken the bodies into custody for postmortem examination, while the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Oil tanker reportedly struck the central divider

Moving at an estimated speed of 60-70 kmph, the oil tanker reportedly struck the central divider, overturned and rammed into the toll plaza. Soon after the collision, LPG began leaking from the tanker, followed by a powerful explosion that engulfed the vehicle and parts of the toll plaza in flames.

Soon after the incident, huge plumes of black smoke and towering flames were visible from nearly two kilometres away. The fire also spread rapidly to the toll plaza yard and adjoining toilet block, leaving several employees trapped in the inferno. The terrified commuters abandoned their vehicles as buses and cars lined up on both sides of the toll plaza, while chaos and panic gripped the area.

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