Watch: Little girls sing 'Bharat Ki Beti' for PM Modi during Manipur visit

Imphal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Manipur for the first time following the ethnic violence in the northeast. During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with displaced Meiteis and Kukis, calling the violence in the northeast state a 'grave injustice' to the country's ancestors and its future generations.

Following his visit to Manipur's Churachandpur, PM Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle in which four young girls could be seen singing 'Bharat Ki Beti' for him. He also thanked the girls for their gesture. "A memorable moment with my young friends in Churachandpur!" he said, while sharing the video on Instagram.

PM interacts with displaced Kukis, Meiteis

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with a section of the Kukis and Meiteis, who were displaced during the ethnic violence in Manipur. The Raj Bhavan in Manipur shared photos of him interacting with the two communities in an 'X' (previously Twitter) post.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Churachandpur and Imphal, assuring them of the Government of India’s unwavering support and commitment to ensure peace and stability in Manipur," it posted.

More than 60,000 people, 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meitei, were displaced during the violence in Manipur.

PM says 'violence is condemnable'

During his address in Imphal, PM Modi condemned violence in the state, but stressed that his government is committed to "healing wounds, restoring confidence, and ensuring no family is left behind". "Manipur is the 'ratna' adorning the crown of 'mother India'. Any form of violence here is condemnable. It is not only unfortunate but also a grave injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Together, we must take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development," he said.

"Manipur has immense potential, but violence weakens our social fabric. Only peace and harmony can restore the state's rightful place as India's eastern crown jewel," he added.