WATCH: Karnataka BJP MLA verbally abuses woman when she complains about rain situation in Varthur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Motorists and pedestrians wade through the flooded Outer Ring Road near Bellandur following heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru rains: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali quoted a controversy after he verbally abused a woman and misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall in the past few days.

There has been continuous rain in the past six months and heavy downpour in the last three months causing a lot of trouble in the residential areas. For several days, many residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains.

In the video, the Limbavali is seen abusing the woman who tried to speak to the MLA and handover a complaint letter. The woman was later taken to police station.

Two days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru over rain water. The CM also took the officials to task for turning a blind eye to the rampant encroachment of stormwater drains by property developers.

“For the past eight to 10 years, Bengaluru was completely neglected. There was not any major problem before the previous overnments, but they did not do. The works executed were of substandard quality. Because of their poor work, we are suffering today,” Bommai said.

Latest India News