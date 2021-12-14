Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WATCH | Groom's life saved just on time as firecrackers burst onboard horse carriage

A major accident was averted in Gujarat's​​ Panchmahal district when some firecrackers exploded inside a 'buggy' while the groom was on top of it. The firecrackers that were supposed to go off outside, went off inside. Major injuries were prevented because people pulled out the groom down from the horse in time.

According to the owner of the buggy, the horse had left the city at 7 pm. The accident happened when the firecrackers exploded. The buggy also caught on fire, with the groom still on it.

The incident was captured in a video shot by a witness.

Latest India News