Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. WATCH | Groom's life saved just on time as firecrackers burst onboard horse carriage

WATCH | Groom's life saved just on time as firecrackers burst onboard horse carriage

According to the owner of the buggy, the horse had left the city at 7 pm. The accident happened when the firecrackers exploded. The buggy also caught on fire, with the groom still on it. 

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Published on: December 14, 2021 22:57 IST
groom wedding accident gujarat
Image Source : INDIA TV

WATCH | Groom's life saved just on time as firecrackers burst onboard horse carriage

A major accident was averted in Gujarat's​​ Panchmahal district when some firecrackers exploded inside a 'buggy' while the groom was on top of it. The firecrackers that were supposed to go off outside, went off inside. Major injuries were prevented because people pulled out the groom down from the horse in time. 

According to the owner of the buggy, the horse had left the city at 7 pm. The accident happened when the firecrackers exploded. The buggy also caught on fire, with the groom still on it. 

The incident was captured in a video shot by a witness. 

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi stops his vehicle to accept turban, scarf from local

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News