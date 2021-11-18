Can this Jumbo do it? Elephant's desperate attempt to jump a fence goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @SUPRIYASAHUIAS Elephant trying to jump off fence.

Elephants are among the very few giant creaters that are left in this world who often bring a smile on our face when found doing cute things. In yet another viral video, an elephant was seen putting his best efforts to escape a fence, that seemed a pretty tough task for a creature as big as it was.

IAS Supriya Sahu, shared the moments captured on camera filming how desperate the elephant was to cross jump the fence, proving mind and application by the wild creature. Take a look.

Sharing the video, the IAS captioned it "Speechless."

Earlier, a wild elephant was radio-collared for the first time in Assam under an initiative of the Forest Department and the World Wildlife Fund, officials said.

The exercise was taken up in Sonitpur district as wild elephants frequently destroy paddy fields in the area and even kill humans as they move out in search of food with their habitat shrinking, leading to increased human-elephant conflict, they said.

A joint team of officials and doctors has been camping in an area under the Amaribari forest office near Adabari tea garden in Rangapara to carry out the exercise, elephant expert Dr.Kushal Konwar Sharma said.

Initially, a male elephant was tranquilised for the purpose but later the radio collar was fitted on a female elephant on Tuesday evening on an experimental basis.

A radio collar is a lightweight belt fixed on an elephant’s neck. The device is GPS enabled and the data is relayed real-time on a computer or mobile app.

Radio-collars will help in identifying the location of a herd, the exact number of animals in the group, and the route taken by the herd, Dr.

Sharma said.

The monitoring of data helps in early warning whenever the elephant is in the vicinity of a human settlement.

