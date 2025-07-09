Watch: Footover bridge collapses after excavator-loaded truck crashes into it on Lucknow–Prayagraj Expressway A white SUV travelling just behind the trailer truck narrowly avoided being crushed by the collapsing structure. The close call was also captured in the video of the accident.

Raebareli:

A dramatic accident was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh when a trailer truck loaded with an excavator collided with a foot overbridge, causing the entire structure to come crashing to the ground on the Lucknow-Prayagraj Expressway in Raebareli district.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Tuesday. CCTV, which surfaced on Wednesday, shows crashing into the overbridge, leading to the entire iron structure falling onto the expressway. A massive cloud of dust rose as the bridge hit the ground, while stunned bystanders looked on.

A white SUV travelling just behind the trailer truck narrowly avoided being crushed by the collapsing structure. The close call was also captured in the footage.

Traffic diverted, truck driver arrested

The accident led to a significant traffic jam on the expressway. Authorities responded by creating diversions to ease the congestion and clear the route. According to local residents, the truck appeared to be speeding at the time of the accident. Officials confirmed that the truck driver has been arrested.

District official Amrita Singh said that a team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inspecting the site and reviewing safety measures. "The NHAI team is taking action on the truck driver and the truck. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or property," she added.

Gujarat bridge collapse

The incident came just a day before the tragic river bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday. Nine people, including a child, were killed and nine others rescued after a portion of the decades-old bridge collapsed.

The incident occurred at the Gambhira bridge, which spans the Mahisagar river and connects central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region. The bridge, located near Padra town, saw a 10 to 15 metre long slab collapse at around 7.30 am, according to Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Rohan Anand.

Following the collapse, five vehicles, two trucks, two vans and an autorickshaw plunged into the river. SP Anand confirmed that nine people died while nine others were rescued, five of whom have been shifted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara.