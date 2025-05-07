Watch: First video of India's precise attack that demolished Jaish's headquarters in Bahawalpur surfaces India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), demolishing as many as nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces specifically targeted JeM's headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT's base in Muridke.

New Delhi:

India, in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), destroyed nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carrying out a series of precision strikes. The Operation Sindoor was conducted jointly by the Army, Navy, and the Air Force from Indian soil. The defence ministry, in its statement, has already said that the operation was 'focused, measured and non-escalatory' and that it avoided any Pakistani military facilities.

Even as multiple images and videos of India's successful operation have already come forward on social media, India TV has found an exclusive video that shows how precise the strike was, especially on Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, which has long served as JeM's base since its founder, UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, was released in 1999. Notably, JeM has been behind major attacks in India, including Pulwama and Parliament.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the Operation Sindoor has completely demolished the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, where the terrorists are mainly trained. Moreover, the JeM headquarters was the main target among nine terror camps identified by the Indian intelligence agencies. Going by the input from the agencies, the Indian missile has literally dismantled, destroyed the Jaish headquarters, landing a telling blow to the terrorist infrastructure in Bahawalpur.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, India's strong retaliation has come in response to the dastardly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 tourist lives who were killed by terrorists after asking their religion. For now, according to reports, Pakistan has admitted that 26 people have been killed in India's attack and they have also admitted that the strikes took place, with the Indian Army confirming that they launched the Operation Sindoor between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM.