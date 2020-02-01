Watch Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat tonight at 10 PM

Watch Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat tonight at 10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will respond to a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. The full show will be telecast at 10 PM on February 1. Kejriwal's appearance on the show comes just a week before the assembly elections in Delhi.

From protests in Shaheen Bagh and assembly elections in Delhi to the delay in the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Arvind Kejriwal will be facing fiery questions from host Rajat Sharma.

On a question over anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal said: "We are with anyone who stands for unity and brotherhood in the country." Kejriwal claimed all 70 promises made by the AAP Government in Delhi were fulfilled.