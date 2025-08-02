Was told torture would stop if I take PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat's names: Pragya Thakur on Malegaon blast However, Pragya Thakur said she did not take anyone's name during the investigation. She alleged that the investigating officers wanted to torture her, adding that her acquittal is a victory for Sanatan and the truth.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur, who was recently acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Saturday claimed that the investigating officers had forced and threatened her to take the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ram Madhav, Indresh Kumar and others during the investigation.

However, Thakur said she did not take anyone's name during the investigation. She alleged that the investigating officers wanted to torture her, adding that her acquittal is a victory for Sanatan and the truth.

"They wanted me to take some names. For this, they tortured me. My lungs gave up, and I was detained in a hospital illegally. I will write about all this in my story. I lived in Gujarat, so they wanted me to take PM Modi's name. However, I did not take anyone's name," he said. "They said 'take these names and we won't beat you'."

Pragya Thakur, six others aqcuitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Pragya Thakur, along with Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five other accused, was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case - which claimed six lives and injured more than 100 others - by a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday. Announcing its verdict, the court said that there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against the seven accused.

The court remarks that "no religion teaches violence", as it noted that terrorism has no religion.

Later, Thakur welcomed the court's verdict and called it a victory of saffron. "Today Bhagwa has won, justice has won. Whoever insulted bhagwa, God will punish them," she told the media.

Lt Col Purohit also welcomed the verdict and said that he would continue to serve the nation as before and with the same vigor. "No investigating agency is wrong; it is the people serving in these agencies who are wrong. This nation is great. We must take care that wrong people do not rise and make people like us suffer," he said.