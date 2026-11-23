Sabarimala:

Devotees visiting Kerala's famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple may now have to pay a heavy price for throwing clothes into the Pamba River. The district administration has taken strict measures to curb the increasing pollution in the river. According to the new order, a fine of up to 5,000 rupees can be imposed for throwing clothes into the Pamba River or causing pollution. The administration has appealed to devotees to maintain the purity and cleanliness of the river.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan in a post on X appealed to devotees to keep Sabarimala and Pamba clean. "Please do not throw clothes, plastic or any other waste into the holy river. Let us protect its sanctity and preserve its purity for generations to come," read his post.

During the Makaravilakku festival, a large number of devotees arrive to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa in the months of December and January. As part of this pilgrimage, there is a tradition of bathing in the sacred Pamba River; however, many devotees leave their wet clothes behind after bathing, which contributes to increasing pollution in the river.

Sabarimala imposes Rs 5,000 fine for dumping clothes in Pamba river

According to the district administration, several tons of clothes are being thrown into the Pamba River daily during the festival. The district administration has now imposed strict restrictions to curb this habit of polluting the river under the guise of religious tradition. From now on, throwing clothes into the Pamba River will attract a fine. An order has been issued in this regard, which stipulates a fine of up to Rs 5,000. Under section 163 of BNSS, 2023 along with Section 219N(1) and (3) of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, any person found violating this order by poluting the river or dumping clothes/waste shall be liable to an on the-spot fine of upto Rs 5,000.

In default of payment of the fine within fifteen days, prosecution proceedings shal be initiated without prejudice to any other legal action, including prosecution under Section 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 43 read with Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the order stated.

Makaravilakku is the major annual religious festival at the Sabarimala temple. On Makar Sankranti, there is a tradition of viewing the Makara Jyoti (light flame) on a hilltop away from the temple. The lighting of lamps associated with the Makaravilakku festival also holds special significance for devotees. During this time, millions of devotees from across the country visit Sabarimala.

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