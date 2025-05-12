War is not romantic, Bollywood movie: Ex-Army Chief Naravane backs suspension of India-Pakistan hostilities India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Pune:

Former Indian Army chief General Manoj Naravane criticised those questioning the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that war is not romantic and is not a Bollywood movie. Speaking at an event in Pune, Naravane said if ordered, he would go to war, but diplomacy would be his first choice.

He emphasised that people living in border areas, including children, suffer deep trauma as they endure shelling and are often forced to flee to shelters in the middle of the night.

Naravane was speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

'War is not romantic'

"For those who have lost their loved ones, that trauma will be carried through generations. There's also something called PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). People who have seen gruesome scenes wake up sweating even after 20 years and need psychiatric care," he said.

"War is not romantic. It is not your Bollywood movie. It is very serious business. War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it," he said.

"Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice," the former Indian Army Chief said.

Naravane said his first choice would be diplomacy, settling differences through dialogue and not reaching the stage of armed conflict. "We are all equal stakeholders in national security. We should try to resolve differences not only between countries, but amongst ourselves, whether in families or between states, regions and communities. Violence is not the answer," he said.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on Saturday.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir, other border areas see 'first peaceful night' as no fresh incidents reported: Indian Army

Also Read: 32 airports closed due to soaring tensions with Pakistan reopen for flight operations | Check full list