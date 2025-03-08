OPINION | Waqf Bill: Are Maulanas misguiding Muslims? Muslims believe what Owaisi and Rahmani are saying only because they have not read the provisions of the bill. The Centre says, the bill has been brought to regulate only Waqf properties. Waqf boards shall remain as they are.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board, along with other Islamic clerics, has given a call to Muslims to assemble at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on March 13. The timing is significant. Hindus will celebrate Holika Dahan on this day, a day before Holi. Top Muslim leaders like Safullah Rahmani, Obaidullah Azmi, Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Imran Masood have been telling Muslims that if the Waqf Act was amended, the community will lose most of the Waqf properties like madrasa, kabristan land, etc. The government will take over these properties, they say. But few Muslims know that Waqf amendment bill has nothing to do with the properties of Muslim commoners. Muslims believe what Owaisi and Rahmani are saying only because they have not read the provisions of the bill. The Centre says, the bill has been brought to regulate only Waqf properties. Waqf boards shall remain as they are. The only difference will be, waqf boards will not have the power to acquire whichever land they claim. The bill also has provisions to prevent misappropriation of waqf properties by waqf boards and women will have representation in waqf boards. The path will now be open to remove illegal acquisition of land by waqf boards. Till now, waqf boards had a monopoly. This will come to an end. The government says, the new law will provide the right to challenge the decision of waqf boards in courts. And now the main question arises: How will the Muslim community lose its mosques? How will Muslims lose their control over madrasas and kabristan land? The ground reality is, some individuals have been controlling billions of rupees worth waqf properties, and they have been earning crores of rupees from these properties. This game will now end. That is why these individuals are worried and they are trying to incite their Muslim brethren. This matter relates to waqf boards only, but these leaders are reminding Muslims about Babri mosque, Gyanvapi mosque and Sambhal Jama Masjid.

Bageshwar Baba: Why RJD has a problem with him?

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri has angered RJD and Congress leaders in Bihar because of his pro-Hindutva remarks. In an interview to India TV, Dhirendra Shastri said, he has come to Bihar for only five days, but if these parties start a campaign against him, he will stay put in Bihar by setting up a 'math' (monastery). Shastri said, he will continue his mission to make Bharat a Hindu Rashtra. RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan demanded that Shastri be arrested and jailed. One thing is clear. RJD leaders in Bihar are worried over the presence of Bageshwar Dham chief, who is campaigning for Hindu unity. RJD leaders find these remarks as similar to 'bantenge toh katenge' slogan. That is why some of these leaders are demanding that the Baba be thrown into jail. I know Acharya Dhirendra Shastri. He is not among those who can be easily cowed down. People's support is his strength. If these leaders continue to needle him, the Baba will stay put in Bihar and opposition parties like RJD and Congress will find it problematic.

Nitish Kumar Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in Vidhan Parishad on Thursday, when a lady RJD MLA, during question hour, spoke about the poor conditions of education in govt schools. The CM suddenly stood up and told the lady MLA that her party is "a party of illiterates that did nothing for education in Bihar when it was in power." Pointing towards Rabri Devi, the CM said, "when her husband went to jail, he made his wife the CM". Lalu Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Nitish Kumar for making such a remark against his mother. He said, it reflects the level of frustration in the mind of the CM. Tejashwi Yadav is right. Nitish Kumar has been making disparaging remarks nowadays. I know Nitish Kumar personally for decades. This is not his normal behaviour. Nitish Kumar always speaks in a dignified and polite manner. But now, I notice a fundamental change in his behaviour. He flares up easily, and at times crosses the limits of decency. I am not only surprised. I feel bad.

