What is the difference between 'Waqf' and 'Waqf Board'? Here's what Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha Waqf Amendment Bill: The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August 2024 and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995.

Waqf Amendment Bill: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (April 2) rejected Opposition members' criticism that the government wants to interfere in the religious conduct of Muslims through the Waqf Amendment Bill and said the provisions in the legislation aim at better management of Waqf properties. Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Amit Shah today said that the bill would not be implemented with retrospective effect, and Opposition members were trying to mislead and create fear among members of the Muslim community.

Amit Shah also explained some major differences between 'Waqf' and 'Waqf Boards' and accused the Opposition parties of making attempts to divide the country.

Here is the difference between 'Waqf' and 'Waqf Board'

'Waqf' is an Islamic legal concept, and it is an Arabic word, which refers to dedicating a property permanently for charitable, social, or family purposes. This property is generally donated for activities such as mosques, madrasas, cemeteries, orphanages, or helping the poor people. Once a property is dedicated as Waqf, it cannot be sold, transferred, or used for personal gain. The purpose of Waqf is to promote social welfare and religious activities.

The history of 'Waqf' is linked to some Hadiths and the meaning in which Waqf is used today means donation of property in the name of Allah...donation of property for sacred religious purposes. The contemporary meaning of waqf came into existence during the time of Umar, the second Caliph of Islam. In a way, in today's language, waqf is a type of charitable enrollment. Where a person donates property, land for religious and social welfare, without the intention of taking it back. The person who donates in this is very important. Donation can be made only of that which is ours, I cannot donate government property, I cannot donate someone else's property.

On the other hand, a 'Waqf Board' is a government or semi-government body created to manage, preserve, and regulate Waqf properties. In India, for example, Waqf Boards operate at the state level, and they are formed under the 'Waqf Act'. These boards keep records of Waqf properties, monitor their use, and ensure that they are not misused. In short, Waqf refers to the property donated, and the Waqf Board is the authority that manages and enforces the rules related to that property.

No provision in Waqf Bill for appointment of non-Muslims

Amit Shah said that there is no provision in the bill for the appointment of non-Muslims in the processes related to the religion."Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this...This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank," he said."Where will non-Muslim members be included? In Council and Waqf Board. What would they do? They won't run any religious activity. They would only look after the administration of property donated by someone under Waqf Law, whether it is being done as per law, whether the property is being used for the intent with which it was donated," he added.

Know more about 'Waqf Amendment Bill'

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.