Waqf Amendment Bill: Lok Sabha Speaker constitutes 31-member JPC, Owaisi, Imran Masood included

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the Waqf Amendment Bill. Out of 31 members, 21 MPs are from Lok Sabha, while rest 10 are from Rajya Sabha. Notably, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi and Congress MP Imran Masood have also been included in the committee.

21 MPs from Lok Sabha who will be members of the JPC are - Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Dilip Saikia, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, DK Aruna, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Mohammad Jawed, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Suresh Gopinath, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Arun Bharti and Asaduddin Owaisi.

More details to be added.